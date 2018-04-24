PINE HILLS, Fla. — A mother is in critical condition Tuesday morning after being shot while her three boys were sleeping when they heard bullets flying into their Pine Hills home, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at a house on 4215 Carousel Rd. in the Pine Hills area of Orange County.

Most of Carousel Road is blocked off by crime scene tape. And Spectrum News 13 counted more than a dozen evidence markers as bullets litter the street.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office stated in a news release that the call came in at 1:55 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a 46-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

Her three sons, ages between 15 and 18 years old, told investigators they were sleeping when they heard multiple gunshots hitting their house.

One gunshot went through the house and hit their mother.

Forensic investigators are trying to figure out who was behind this drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information should call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at: 1-407-254-7530