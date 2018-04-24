OCALA, Fla. — A man accidentally shot three girls Sunday afternoon while trying to show them the difference between a real and BB gun, a Marion County Sheriff's report says.

Deputies: Man accidentally shoots girls while showing them gun

Girls were transported by medics, no conditions provided

Man told deputies he was showing difference between real, BB gun

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. on the 1200 block of County Highway 484 northeast of Marion Oaks and south of Ocala.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a man told deputies that he was trying to teach the juvenile girls about firearms and safety. He said he removed the magazine from the firearm, a Sig Sauer P250 9mm.

As he showed the firearm to the girls, it discharged, hitting all three girls. He told deputies that he thought his finger "snagged the trigger," but he didn't recall pulling the trigger.

Medics transported the girls, but the Sheriff's Office report didn't list their conditions.

Two mothers told deputies that they thought it was an accident and didn't want to see the man get in trouble.