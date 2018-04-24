MAITLAND, Fla. — The City of Maitland is now working to fix a flooding problem on a stretch of Highway 17-92 where on Monday night, at least one woman had to be rescued from her flooded car.

Recent rains have flooded Highway 17-92 in Maitland near the intersection of Park Avenue – just north of Lee Road.

Maitland Assistant City Manager Mark Reggentin says in early April, the city began project to install a new drainage system to fix longstanding flooding problems on 17-92.

But while that project was underway, Reggentin says temporary pumps designed to keep water off the roadway couldn’t handle several bouts of heavy rain.

“(It's) still technically dry season, so we thought we had a factor of safety, but obviously that wasn’t what turned out,” Reggentin said.

Reggentin says the city is now adding more pumps until the permanent drainage ditch is built. In the meantime, Reggentin says the city is going to man the area with first responders whenever it rains – just in case.

Sandra Beauford grew up in Maitland and still visits family at her childhood home. Beauford says the flooding has made it difficult and dangerous to get to her family’s home.

“I’m very, very concerned, because what if I’m in the car with my kids and I get stuck — what am I going to do?” Beauford said.

Beauford says she was stuck in a traffic backup Sunday when stormwater flooded the road. That was the second time it’s happened in the same spot in April.

The area flooded for a third time Monday night. Maitland police had to rescue at least one woman from her car.

“It’s a big inconvenience and very scary,” Beauford said.

“Hopefully the problems won’t be happening in the future. After tomorrow we get the system in and the road will be clear, but anytime you come through here during a heavy rain event, use caution,” Reggentin said.

Maitland city officials say they’ll also be working with the Florida Department of Transportation to see if other steps can be taken to prevent any future flooding in the area.