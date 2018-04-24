LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Tuesday, which they believe happened overnight.

Authorities say the death occurred around the southwest corner of the Susan Street Recreation Complex on 940 Susan St. near a bike and walking trail.

According to a news release, patrol officers responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Soon after, the case was handed over to detectives.

The Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 352-728-9862.