ORLANDO, Fla. — With one eye on a soccer match, bar food at Lion's Pride tends to tug at you for your full attention.

Spectrum News spent the afternoon with Chef Scott Phillips inside the official restaurant of Orlando City Soccer. He's showing off two recipes, beginning with Captain's Pork Chop -- a whopping 22 ounce portion.

"The seasoning is paprika, salt, pepper, oregano and cumin," he said, dunking it in a fryer before it spends 12 minutes in the oven.

Chef Phillips also demos his creamy Shrimp & Lobster Risotto. Saffron rice creates a rich, orange hue, and butter and heavy cream bring it all home.

Let's cook!

Captain’s Pork Chop

Ingredients:

1 marinated Chuleta Kan Kan

4 oz cilantro lime cole slaw

2 lime wedges

3 tostones

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Fry the pork chop for 5 minutes and finish in the oven until 145 degrees Place the pork chop in the center of a serving board Add coleslaw in the center of the pork chop Fry tostones, season with salt and pepper, and place tostones in front of cole slaw and garnish with lime wedges

Shrimp and Lobster Risotto

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups arborio rice (par cooked)

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1 tbsp shallots, minced

4 ea shrimp

4 oz slipper lobster

½ cup shrimp stock

¼ cup heavy cream

1 tbsp butter

½ cup parmesan cheese

Pinch mixed herbs

Splash of white wine

Instructions: