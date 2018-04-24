CENTRAL FLORIDA — Some areas of Central Florida may see some rain and showers and other parts will see some clearing skies for Tuesday.

Tuesday highs at 84 degrees

Another chance for showers, storms

The latest front will exit the area on Tuesday as drier air pushes in from the west.

There will be enough lingering moisture for a shower or storm over far southern Osceola and Brevard counties, but the trend will be for gradual clearing. Highs will run in the low to mid 80s.

Fair skies will follow Tuesday night with lows in the low 60s. Sunshine will return in abundance for Wednesday and Thursday along with warmer highs back in the mid-80s.

Generally, quiet weather will last through the rest of the week until a weak front arrives Friday into Saturday. This one does not appear to have much moisture and will only trigger a few showers for the start of the weekend.

Gradual improvement will take shape on the water today as west winds take over, ranging between 5 to 10 knots.

Seas of 3 to 5 feet will be found offshore; in the nearshore waters, a moderate risk of rip currents continues in the surf zone.

