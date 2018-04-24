ORLANDO, Fla. — A high school and nearby elementary school were placed on "lockout" Tuesday morning because of an investigation into a suspicious package on campus.

Boone High, Blankner Elementary in Orlando placed on 'lockout'

The package was found in building 800 on the campus of Boone High School at 2500 S. Mills Ave., Orlando Police said.

Investigators determined the package to be a backpack, but the school received a bomb threat overnight, police said.

Blankner Elementary School was also temporarily placed on lockout but returned to normal operations a little more than an hour later, and Boone returned to normal operations just after 11 a.m.

A "lockout" is when students and workers can't leave or come on campus, but classes continue, and people can move about within campus.