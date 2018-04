DALLAS -- The Dallas Police Department on Tuesday afternoon reported that two of its officers had been shot.

The announcement was made about 5:14 p.m.

Our thoughts and prayers are with @DallasPD and the two officers shot and critically wounded. Texas honors all the men and women who protect and serve our communities, and justice will be served. https://t.co/gkUnxciFOs — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 24, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

The department stated the officers were critically wounded and called for prayers for them and their families. In addition, the department reported, a civilian was shot as well. The condition of that civilian wasn't immediately known.

