WASHINGTON -- President Trump's lastest travel ban will face the United States Supreme Court.

The high court will hear arguments over the president's third version of the ban Wednesday. The version places travel restrictions on five Muslim-majority countries, including Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Libya, and Iran.

Venezuela and North Korea were added to the list. Last week, the ban on Chad was lifted after a six-month government review. Opponents say the ban is unlawful because it favors one religion over another. The Trump administration said the ban is about protecting national security.

Last year, the justices allowed the entire travel ban issued in September to go into effect pending appeal.