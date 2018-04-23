The wait is over and the United Kingdom has welcomed a new prince after the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton was sent in the hospital Monday morning in labor with her third child, according to Kensington Palace.
- Duchess Kate Middleton, Prince William at hospital
- No name has been announced for new prince
The prince weighs 8 pounds 7 ounces, but no name has been given yet.
The prince is fifth in line to the British throne.
Kensington Palace made the announcement just before 4 a.m. EST that the Duchess had arrived at St. Mary's Hospital in London in the early stages of labor.
Media was already been camped outside of St. Mary's Hospital in anticipation for the birth.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge waited until the birth of their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to find out if the new little one is a boy or girl, and they did the same with this one.
Since the baby is a boy, older sister Princess Charlotte will be making history. Before, a female royal’s claim to the throne would have trumped by the arrival of a younger brother.
However, because of the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013, Princess Charlotte will become the first female royal to retain her claim to the throne regardless now that she has a new little brother.