NASHVILLE — The suspect in the early Sunday morning Waffle House shooting that killed 4 has been taken into custody, Nashville police confirm.

According to police, 29-year-old Travis Reinking was apprehended in a wooded area a little under a mile away from the shooting.

Police and agents with the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol had mounted a massive manhunt following the slayings.

BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Early Sunday, Reinking, wearing only a green jacket and brandishing an assault rifle, stormed a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, shooting four people to death before a customer rushed him and wrestled the weapon away.

Reinking drove to the busy restaurant and killed two people in the parking lot before entering and continuing to fire. When his AR-15 rifle either jammed or the clip was empty, the customer disarmed him in a scuffle.

This is a developing story. Stay with Spectrum News for updates as they become available.