MELBOURNE, Fla. — According to Seliene Clark, the reality of her everyday life is tough.

For the past two years she’s been dealing with sewer issues.

But she’s not the only one, according to Vernetta King. About two other tenants are dealing with sewer backing into their tubs and toilettes are not flushing.

Residents of 19 Circle Ave in Melbourne, a low-income apartment complex, are tired the sewer keeps on backing into their apartments.

According to city of Melbourne officials, Public Works and Utilities responded to a call over the weekend. They put a camera in the pipe and determined that the sewer line on the property had collapsed under the driveway toward the building.

According to officials, they determined it was the building’s pipe – not the city’s pipe – and advised that they would need to hire a plumber to fix their pipe.

According to a code enforcement complainant sheet, on Jan. 23, Clark filed a complaint to the city.

“It’s always been off and on. He would get a plumber to sneak it, and the problem would happen again,” Clark said.

Vernetta King said she feels like she’s one of the lucky ones; although her sewer system is fine, the smell is not.

“The stench will wake you up out of your sleep. I can’t even raise my windows in my apartment,” King explained.

The landlord’s son explained that he’s filling in while his father is overseas. He’s had the plumbers and the city take a look at the pipes, but his hands are tied until his father comes back.

The landlord’s son told Spectrum News 13 that his father agreed to fix and replace the pipe that’s been causing all the issues once he’s back in town in a few days.