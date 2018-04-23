DELTONA, Fla. — A man inspecting a gun that his roommate had just put down on a counter accidentally fatally shot himself Saturday evening, deputies said.

Dalton Kincaid, 26, of Deltona, died at about 5:45 p.m. at the home on Corrigan Drive, Volusia County Sheriff's deputies said.

Witnesses at the home said a roommate had just come back from a gun range, complaining of a problem with his gun.

He put the gun down on a kitchen counter and went to the fridge. That's when he heard a gunshot, he told deputies.

The roommate and two other people called 911 and rendered aid to Kincaid, who was shot in the head.

The case is under investigation, but the death appears accidental, deputies said.