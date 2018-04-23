Janet Jackson is coming to Tampa.

Janet Jackson adds tour dates - Tampa, Miami on extended list

She will perform at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 7

Live Nation

The veteran pop star is extending her State of the World Tour and Tampa is among the added tour dates.

The "When I Think of You," hitmaker from the famous musical clan will perform at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Aug. 7 in Tampa, according to Live Nation and the amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with the lowest-cost tickets priced at $29.95.

State of the World Tour, which originally wrapped in December, will kick off new dates July 11 in Austin, Texas.

Dates have also been added in Rogers, Arkansas; Cincinnati; Syracuse, New York; Hersey, Pennsylvania; Saratoga Springs, New York; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh; Charlotte; Miami; and Tampa.