Florida Gov. Rick Scott is in Puerto Rico again.

Scott's trip Monday to Puerto Rico is his fifth since the island was hit with Hurricane Maria last year.

The governor is giving assistance and guidance to emergency management workers and government leaders in the U.S. territory.

The trip comes less than two weeks after Scott announced he will run for U.S. Senate, challenging three-term Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

The Puerto Rican vote could be a key in the election.

Florida had a large Puerto Rican population before Hurricane Maria, and thousands have relocated to the state since the storm hit the island in September.