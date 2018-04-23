HOUSTON — The 41st president of the United States has been admitted to the ICU just under a week after his wife and former first lady, Barbara Bush, died at age 92.

Wife Barbara died Tuesday, April 17

HW's been in and out of hospital over the past year

Spokesperson says he's responding to treatment

He is 93, and according to the family spokesperson Jim McGrath, is responding to treatment after being admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital for an infection of the blood on Sunday morning.

McGrath said the former president is eager to get well so he can get to his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine. McGrath describes Bush as “the most goal-oriented person on this planet.”

Trump tweeted Monday evening: "Sending healing thoughts of strength, along with prayers, for President George HW Bush tonight."

Mr. Bush has been in and out of the hospital during the past year, suffering from complications of pneumonia. The 41st president of the United States called Texas home in the years before his presidency and during his life after his single term as Commander in Chief.

Barbara Bush was laid to rest on Saturday in Houston after passing away on Tuesday, April 17.