HOUSTON— Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized a day after the funeral of his wife first lady Barbara Bush, according to the family spokesman Jim McGrath.

George H.W. Bush hospitalized

Former president being treated for infection

His wife, Barbara Bush, died April 17

Bush, 93, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday.

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

He’s been receiving treatment for an infection that spread to his blood, according to the statement.

“He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering,” the statement read.

Bush's wife, former first lady Barbara Bush was buried Saturday. She died April 17 at her home in Houston. She was 92.