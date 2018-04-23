TAMPA, Fla. — Updated 8:09 p.m. — The Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-month-old Sage Cooper of Tampa Monday has been canceled. Sage was found unharmed.

Hillsborough County deputies say Sage was locayed by the Gadsen County Sheriff's Office and agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Quincy, Florida.

Once located, custody of Sage was turned over to the Department of Children and Families.

The child's father, David Cooper, was brought into custody on outstanding warrants. He is still in the custody of Gadsen County deputies.

FDLE also said the child's mother, Kaitlynn Lovel, may face charges.

Previous story, 4:54 p.m.:

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Sage was last seen in the area of the 9200th block of Oak Pride Court.

He is described as 1 foot 11 inches tall, 8 pounds, white and with bald hair.

Authorities say Sage may been in the company of 25-year-old Kaitlynn Lovel and 32-year-old David Cooper.

Lovel is described as a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and 140 pounds. She reportedly has long brown dreads, brown eyes and tattoos on her arms and legs. Cooper is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Cooper also reportedly has tattoos over both eyebrows, on his cheeks and down his neck.

FDLE says Lovel and Cooper may be traveling with Sage in a 2004 bronze Nissan Altima with the Florida tag number JJEM73.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.