A fatal wreck has shut down parts of Silver Star Road eastbound at Coast Line Drive east and Pine Hills Road early Monday morning. The left lane is open.

While law enforcement has not confirmed what happened, a driver of a pickup truck told Spectrum News 13 that he was going westbound on Silver Star Road and was turning southbound onto Le Havre Boulevard when he struck a motorcycle going eastbound on Silver Star Road.

The man's truck caught on fire and parts of the motorcycle are under the truck, he said.

The medical examiner is on the way.

