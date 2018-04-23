ORLANDO, Fla. — Since Friday, Southwest and other major airlines have 20 days to get certain CFM56-7B engines inspected.

Southwest, major airlines have 20 days to inspect CFM56-7B engines

Passengers experiencing delays at OIA

RELATED: NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed metal fatigue

The directive has come from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a woman was killed April 17 on a Southwest flight. An engine blade broke off on a Boeing 737 while the plane was flying from New York to Dallas, and shrapnel from the engine broke a window where the woman was sitting.

"Yeah it was kind of scary knowing it was the same airline," said Stephanie Kilburg and Chris Eichenberg at Orlando International Airport.

The pair and three other family members just wrapped up a two week vacation. But when they got to the airport, their flight was listed as delayed.

"And with it being maintenance on top of that, we are wondering, is something going on with the plane?" Eichenberg said.

They are not frustrated that engines are being checked, just that Southwest hasn't communicated with them about their new flight time.

"Nothing, nothing," the family said together. "Just maintenance; that is it. That it is delayed."

When asked about the delays, Southwest said, "We anticipate minimal delays or cancellations each day due to the inspections; as a point of reference, this past week's inspections affected less than 1 percent of our 4,000 scheduled flights each day."

As for other airlines, Delta said, "The safety of Delta’s customers, crew members and aircraft is our top priority, and we comply with all airworthiness directives. We will continue to work closely with authorities and the engine manufacturer and have already begun complying with the directive issued on Friday, April 20. We do not anticipate any operational impact to our customers.”

Delta has 185 aircraft with those engines.

American Airlines has 630 of those engines, but none with enough use to require the inspection.

“Our hearts go out to the Riordan family, the passengers and crew of Flight 1380 and the entire Southwest Airlines team. After a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) was published in August 2017, American Airlines voluntarily began inspections of CFM56-7B fan blades under the guidance proposed in the NPRM,” said American Airlines.

“Our team will always make any adjustments to our engine maintenance programs as recommended by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and CFM International,” the company added.

As for Kilburg and Eichenberg, they just hope their flight is not completely canceled, because that means unexpected added costs.

"We got to get two, or three meals sitting here waiting. Who knows what we have to do for breakfast yet if we get stuck here all night — plus a room," Eichenberg said.

Southwest is recommending that travelers check their flight status via their website prior to heading to the airport.