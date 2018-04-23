CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry commissioners are considering new body cameras for the town's police officers.

New body cameras could cost $140,000

Commissioners to vote at 5 p.m., Monday, at Casselberry City Hall

The commissioners are expected to vote on funding at a Monday night meeting. The City stated the Casselberry Police Department's equipment is getting old and they would like to purchase new and improved equipment.

The agreement would also include storage space for video captured on the cameras, but it would cost the City $140,000.

The City Commission meets at 5 p.m. at Casselberry City Hall.