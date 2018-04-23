CENTRAL FLORIDA — Don’t forget your umbrella Central Florida, as Monday is supposed to see numerus showers.

Monday's highs at 85 degrees

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

On Monday, Central Florida be out ahead of a cold front will eventually move across the area on Tuesday with a line of showers and thunderstorms.

However, Monday may see numerous showers that will persist under mostly cloudy skies. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs will stay in the low 80s.

It will take some time before drier air completely encompasses Central Florida so showers will linger overnight into Tuesday. Lows will fall to the mid- to upper 60s by daybreak.

Tuesday will start out soggy but rain will gradually exit. Highs will once again reach the low 80s. Sunshine will return in abundance for Wednesday and Thursday along with warmer highs back in the mid-80s.

Generally quiet weather will last through the rest of the week but there are signs in the long-range forecast that the next weak front may trigger some showers for the start of the weekend.

WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the Spectrum News 13 app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from Spectrum News 13

Hazardous boating conditions are in store again Monday along with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Those in small craft are encouraged to use caution.

Winds from the south will be between 10 to 15 knots with seas offshore around 4 to 6 feet. A moderate risk of rip currents continues in the surf zone.

View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.