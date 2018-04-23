ORLANDO, Fla.— One person has been arrested in connection with a distraction theft involving fireworks at the Florida Mall, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Suspect arrested in Florida Mall distraction theft

Kevin Triana was arrested in South Carolina

Deputies still looking for second suspect

Kevin Triana, 22, was arrested Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Triana and another man are accused of stealing a Rolex from the Mayors Jewelers store inside the mall on April 8. According to investigators, one of the men set off fireworks in order to distract employees at the jewelry store.

The loud noise, which many thought were gunshots, sent a crowd of shoppers running.

Eleven people were injured, and five of them received medical treatment.

Deputies are still looking for the other suspect. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing gray-colored clothing, red sneakers. He had a blue drawstring-style backpack with him, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.