An unsettled pattern sticks around, keeping our rain chances elevated. Although not a complete washout today, you'll need plan B for any outdoor plans.

50% rain chance today

Rain chance increases Monday

Highs to stay in the 80s

Clouds and passing showers won’t slow temps from climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Any rumbles of thunder are expected to remain fairly isolated.

A front lifting into northern Florida today will allow our atmosphere to remain juiced up and ready to produce rain. Chances are at 50-percent, with a few isolated claps of thunder possible this afternoon.

Our sky stays mostly cloudy with highs at seasonable levels. As high pressure over the mid-Atlantic drifts off shore, our wind will remain out of the east to southeast and rather breezy at times.

Rain chances stay at 50-percent tonight, then bump to 70-percent tomorrow low pressure drifts across Georgia.

This low is forecast to swing a front in our direction Tuesday, so rain and rumble chances stay high Monday night, slipping to 40-percent Tuesday.

Highs warm into the mid-80s ahead of the front Monday and Tuesday, then lower 80s Wednesday through Saturday.

