ORLANDO -- The University of Central Florida used Saturday as a reminder that its football team went undefeated last year.

And the Knights once again declared themselves national champions.

Before the team's spring game, a sign was uncovered at Spectrum Stadium that said "2017 National Champions."

Players on last year's team were also given rings that said national champions.

UCF beat Auburn in its bowl game but had been left out of the college football playoff.

The team celebrated the season at Walt Disney World in January, and national champion T-shirts were printed.

Alabama beat Georgia in the national championship game in Atlanta.