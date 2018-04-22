A 20-year-old male and a 19-year-old female were killed in a head-on collision on I-4 overnight.

The crash occurred at about 4 a.m. Sunday on I-4 at MM 104 in Seminole County.

Troopers said a Honda Civic, driven by the 20-year-old, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-4 and struck an SUV head-on.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV attempted to swerve out of the way but was unable to avoid a collision. The SUV driver only received minor injuries.

Both occupants in the Honda were pronounced dead on scene. The report also stated the victims were not wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.