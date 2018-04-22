ORLANDO, Fla. — A suspected carjacker was shot dead by his intended victim early Sunday, Orange County Sheriff's deputies say.

Sheriff's deputies were called out to a Texas Fried Chicken at 2200 Americana Blvd. just after midnight over a report of a man down, they said.

When they got there, they found a 25- to-30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and performed CPR until paramedics could arrive. The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 49-year-old man who was also at the scene told deputies that the man who was shot tried to carjack and assault him.

The older man has a valid concealed weapons permit, deputies said.

Neither person's identity has been released.