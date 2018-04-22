SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — It doesn’t have to involve earth for you to help the environment, Satellite Beach officials underscored on Earth Day on Sunday.

This year's theme was sustainability and stewardship.

To commemorate the annual event, the Sustainability Board planted thousands of native plants at the new Desoto Parkway bioswale a few days ago to bring awareness that

Paige Mills and her partner took it a step further and quit their 9-to-5 jobs to open a traveling organic coffee truck called "Salty Bean Coffee." She said anyone can start small to lower their carbon footprint.

“Metal straws or bamboo — it starts with you. That can be the saving grace,” Mills said.

Stormwater enhancement project completed at #satellitebeach just in time for #EarthDay18 @MyNews13 shows you how the community is celebrating pic.twitter.com/zGkWb6YO5n — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) April 22, 2018

According to Satellite Beach Environmental Programs Director Nicholas Sanzone, for those who don’t know where to start, all it takes is one change like not using mulch to start going in the right direction.

“Sunshine Mimosa is a native plant; it’s a great ground cover. It does the same job as that mulch would do. You don’t really need that mulch because that plant is used to that environment,” Sanzone said.

He understands that not everybody is on board with recycling and "saving the planet" efforts, but that’s OK, because every day, more and more people are stepping up.

“You’re not going to inspire everybody, but you will inspire more people by leading through example," Sanzone said. The naysayers will naysay, but that’s OK,” he said.

Almost half a century after its founding, Earth Day is celebrated worldwide by more than a billion people.