SANFORD -- The Sanford Police Department has announced an arrest in a Friday slaying.

Nicholas Keefer has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Austin Mueller, police said in a news release Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Decottes Avenue.

Mueller, 19, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but died.

Sanford police contacted Keefer and a female witness who were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

It was determined, according to investigators, that Keefer shot Mueller in the stomach.

Keefer is being held at the Seminole County Correctional Facility.