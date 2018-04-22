ORLANDO, Fla. — A large fight involving two dozen youth broke out at the Orange County juvenile detention center Sunday afternoon, leaving several people hurt, including detention officers.

Two juveniles were hospitalized at Orlando Regional Medical Center, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said.

About two dozen juveniles were involved in the fight, which broke out in a common area at about 5 p.m. at the center at 2800 South Bumby Ave.

Orange County deputies and firefighters responded to the scene, Fire Rescue said.

There were a total of five patients; three were treated at the scene and two hospitalized. At least two detention officers were also treated at the scene for minor injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.

The situation is "under control and stable," deputies said. No one has been arrested, and the detention center will handle the outcome.