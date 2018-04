So much of what we know about our universe can be credited to the most famous telescope ever created by humans, the Hubble Space Telescope, which turns 28 years old this year.

To mark the milestone, NASA releases an amazing new image of the Lagoon Nebula taken by Hubble.

In the above video, NASA Scientist Dr. Michelle Thaller tells our Chief Meteorologist Burton Fitzsimmons that Hubble should continue to explore for at least another decade.

For more information:

http://nasa.gov/hubble