A driver was taken into custody after slamming into vehicles in the parking garage of an apartment complex near UCF, causing damage to dozens of vehicles, apartment security said.
- Dozens of cars damaged in UCF apartment parking garage
- Driver slammed into vehicles, security said
- Someone taken into custody
The incident happened around midnight in the Marquee Apartment's parking garage.
Police have not released much info into what caused the driver to crash into vehicles in the parking garage, but many of the vehicles were hit so hard they were knocked out of their parking spots and into the cars next to them. Some vehicles even lost their bumpers.
Apartment security said there were as many as 14 vehicles damaged.
One witness said the driver tried to leave but couldn't make it out. They said the driver tried to make it down to the first floor but ended up crashing head first into two vehicles.
Another witness said the driver slammed into their friend's parked car.
"Her bumper fell off and her car was pushed into two other cars," Corey Jones said. "I feel like that's really irresponsible. They hit 18 cars."
Security said someone was taken into custody and the driver's vehicle had to be towed out of the garage.