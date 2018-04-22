A driver was taken into custody after slamming into vehicles in the parking garage of an apartment complex near UCF, causing damage to dozens of vehicles, apartment security said.

The incident happened around midnight in the Marquee Apartment's parking garage.

Police have not released much info into what caused the driver to crash into vehicles in the parking garage, but many of the vehicles were hit so hard they were knocked out of their parking spots and into the cars next to them. Some vehicles even lost their bumpers.

Apartment security said there were as many as 14 vehicles damaged.

Imagine waking up to this! A driver slammed into several cars while trying to exit an off-campus UCF apartment complex. Security says over a dozen vehicles were wrecked @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/3UjI9o6JC0 — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) April 22, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

One witness said the driver tried to leave but couldn't make it out. They said the driver tried to make it down to the first floor but ended up crashing head first into two vehicles.

Another witness said the driver slammed into their friend's parked car.

"Her bumper fell off and her car was pushed into two other cars," Corey Jones said. "I feel like that's really irresponsible. They hit 18 cars."

These guys told me their friend’s car was hit and her bumper fell off. If only you could see my face when he said it wasn’t bad. If I’m missing my bumper you might have to #CatchMeOutside lol pic.twitter.com/A9FG2dyzkw — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) April 22, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

Security said someone was taken into custody and the driver's vehicle had to be towed out of the garage.