Central Florida will see mild conditions and warm temps today with occasional showers along the coast. It will breezy with winds at 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Breezy throughout the weekend

Onshore winds and showers

Unsettled pattern arriving

Inland can expect partial sunshine with a passing shower, but most rain will fade as it travels inland.

Highs will reach the low 80s across the interior with cooler 70s at the beaches.

Steady flow off the Atlantic will continue tonight as it stays breezy with more onshore-moving showers. Lows will fall in the low 60s.

Rain chances will go up area-wide on Sunday as additional moisture fills into the region, in advance of an approaching storm system.

This slow-moving feature will produce periods of rain through Monday into early Tuesday. An occasional thunderstorm is possible.

Drier air will start to work in by Tuesday, dropping rain chances by the middle of the work week.

