HOLLYWOOD -- Verne Troyer, the actor best known for playing "Mini Me" in the Austin Powers films has died at the age of 49.

Troyer's death was announced Saturday in a statement on the actor's verified Facebook page.

A cause of death wasn't revealed, but the statement mentioned Troyer had been dealing with a quote "recent time of adversity." Troyer was one of the shortest people in the world, standing just two feet eight inches tall.

He appeared in more than two dozen films, including the first Harry Potter film.