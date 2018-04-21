Authorities continue to search for a missing Sebastian man after his car was found in the southeastern part of Palm Bay.

Brandon Gilley, 23, was reported missing on April 7, and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

His 2003 Chevy Cavalier was found off Wesday Road, a residential street in southeast Palm Bay, this past weekend.

Officials said Gilley works as an electrician for a company based in Melbourne.

MISSING MAN: #Brevard electrician from #Sebastian has been missing since 4/7/18. 23 yr old Brandon Gilley's mother is desperate for answers to his disappearance after his car was found by @PalmBayPD a few days ago. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/VAtIbpW7qd — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) April 20, 2018

His mother Tammy recently moved to Maine and was expecting her son to move up there after he got off probation for a 2014 burglary case. When she found out he was missing, she drove 27 hours to get back to Sebastian and has been desperately looking for Brandon for the past two weeks.

"Who saw him last? What was he wearing? Anything that can connect me to him. I'm absolutely desperate and I'm begging, anyone that knows something, please come forward," Tammy said.

Anyone with information on Gilley's whereabouts is asked to call the Indian River Sheriff's Office at (772) 569-6700 or Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS.