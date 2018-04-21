ORLANDO, Fla. -- Authorities in Orange County have released photos of a person of interest and suspect vehicle in a fatal shooting.

James Cole found dead inside business Friday

Sheriff's Office releases photo, suspected vehicle

James Cole, 53, was found dead Friday inside a bail bondsman shop on West Michigan Street.

Homicide investigators think Cole was targeted and that he owned the business.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the man in the picture was accompanied by a black female and may have fled the scene in the photo shown above.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

