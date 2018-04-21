A 21-year-old passenger was killed when the vehicle he was riding in crashed into a parked truck.

The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Troopers said a Honda Civic, driven by Ravi Bhatia, 18, was traveling southbound on I-95 and struck the left rear of a Ford truck that was parked on the right shoulder of I-95 southbound.

The 21-year-old passenger in the Honda, Nicolas Hazelton, received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to troopers.