ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Orlando police are investigating a deputy involved shooting Friday night.

The incident happened in the area of Lime and South Street, in west Orlando in the Parramore area.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he died. The deputies are ok.

Sheriff Jerry Demings says deputies were looking for a suspect in a homicide from Thursday. An 82-year-old woman was killed in her home.

Deputies say they located the suspect in this area. Sheriff Demings says he refused to obey first instructions. Deputies say they believed he was armed at the time, and he made some sort of movement that caused two deputies to open fire.

"What I can tell you at this point is we do believe a dangerous individual is off the streets of Orange County," Demings said.

It is, however, unclear whether the suspect was actually armed.

Demings says they believe the deputies fired somewhere in the neighborhood of six rounds. His name is not being released yet.

Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement has been called in to investigate.