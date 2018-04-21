A man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend's mother was killed during a deputy-involved shooting Friday night in Orlando.

Murder suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

James Bauduy accused of killing Elfriede Asendorf

Asendorf the mother of Bauduy's ex-girlfriend

James Bauduy, 48, is accused of shooting and killing Elfriede Asendorf, 82, on Thursday, April 19.

Asendorf was discovered at her home around 9:25 a.m. that morning and was transported to Health Central Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Bauduy is also accused of violently carjacking his ex-girlfriend, the daughter of the murder victim, the morning of the homicide.

Deputies located Bauduy in the area of Lime and South Street, in west Orlando in the Parramore area, Friday night.

Sheriff Demings said Bauduy refused to obey instructions and was believed to be armed. He made some sort of movement that caused the deputies to open fire, Demings said.

Both deputies involved in the shooting have been reassigned to administrative duties while the investigation is ongoing.