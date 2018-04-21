The producers of some of the country's top home remodeling shows spent the last week in Bradenton.

Aaron Cornelius surprised with home makeover

He was blinded by IED blast in 2008

Show featuring Cornelius airs May 25

"Military Makeover," a mini-series by the same producers as "Designing Spaces," surprised Aaron Cornelius with a complete home makeover.

Cornelius is a father of five who spent 18 years in the U.S. Army. On his third combat tour in 2008, Cornelius' unit was hit with an IED and the blast fractured his skull, leaving him blind.

"My little one, she was 7 at the time," Cornelius said. "It made me tear up a lot because I wasn't going to be able to see her anymore."

He and his wife Melissa settled down in Bradenton. But their home wasn't the best fit for Cornelius as he was adjusting to his new reality.

Then last month, he heard a knock on the door, and was met with a massive TV crew from Lifetime in his front yard.

They put the couple up in a hotel for a week, and with the help of dozens of volunteers from the local Disabled American Veteran's group, they stripped the house and got to work.

Now there's a new kitchen and flooring, so Cornelius won't have to navigate the level changes anymore when walking around. The home is also now entirely voice activated, so he can lock doors and turn on the lights problem free.

"Everything's so convenient and it's so open and it's just so beautiful now," Melissa said.

The episode of "Military Makeover" is set to air on May 25.