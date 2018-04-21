AMSTERDAM -- Human rights organization Amnesty International has given former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick its Ambassador of Conscience Award for his kneeling protest of racial injustice.

Saturday the former San Francisco 49ers star was given the award at a ceremony in Amsterdam by one-time teammate Eric Reid.

Kaepernick first took a knee during the pre-game playing of the American national anthem in 2016 when he was with the 49ers to protest police brutality. Other players joined him, drawing the attention of President Trump, who called for team owners to fire such players.

Kaepernick wasn't signed for the 2017 season following his release from San Francisco.