ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash involving three vehicles has shut down southbound State Road 417 near Florida's Turnpike, and a child has been hospitalized a trauma alert, firefighters say.

Orange County Fire Rescue said there were at least four patients, one of which was pediatric.

The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, and two other patients were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, firefighters said. One patient refused transport.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and the Orange County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene.

