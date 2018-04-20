TRENTON, Fla -- Heartache continues to set in as residents in Gilchrist County deal with the aftermath of two sheriff's deputies killed in an ambush.

2 deputies killed in line of duty in Trenton, Florida

Deputies from Gilchrist County in north central Florida

Suspected gunman also dead

PREVIOUS STORY: North Florida deputies shot dead in restaurant

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz identified the slain deputies as Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 30, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25.

The deputies were getting food Thursday afternoon at the Ace China restaurant in Trenton when the shooter walked up to the building and fired at them through a window, Schultz said.

Fellow deputies responding to the scene found the shooter dead outside the business. Trenton is about 35 miles west of Gainesville.

Today, vigil are being planned for the deputies, Gilchrist County School District students and staff are being encouraged to wear blue and the tight-knit community as a whole continues to ask how did this happen.

"Sgt. Ramirez and Deputy Lindsey were the best of the best," Schultz said. "They were men of integrity, men of loyalty. They were God-fearing, and they loved what they did, and we are very proud of them."

Sgt. Ramirez leaves behind a wife and two young children. Deputy Lindsey had served three years with the Gilchrist Sheriff's Office. The small county has only 27 deputies and just 14 of those law enforcement officers are full time.

"They were the best of the best," Schultz. "They were men of integrity. They were men of loyalty.

"After 26 years of doing this, there is nothing that can prepare you for senseless deaths."

When the gunfire broke out, there was no crime in progress or disturbance taking place. The shooter has been identified as 59-year-old John Hubert Highnote.

Authorities are trying to determine a motive and learn more about the gunman.

Highnote, a resident of Bell, Florida spent time in St. Petersburg and Clearwater in the 1980s and 90s and lived in Volusia County in the early 2000s.

Sheriff Schultz said he could not begin to understand any type of motive.

"We are not going to make this a political issue, other than the fact: What do you expect happen when you demonize law enforcement to the extent it has been demonized?

"Every type of hate, every type of put down you can think of. The only thing these two men were guilty of is wanting to protect you and me."

Vigil for the slain deputies

Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe invites the community to come together for a candlelight vigil, honoring Gilchrist County Sheriff Sgt. Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey.

The vigil is set for April 20, 8 PM at 1739 SW 248th Dr. Newberry, FL.

They will provide candles, but the community is encouraged to bring their own.

As well as a vigil, Gilchrist County School District asks students and staff to honor the victims by wearing blue April 20th.

"As a gesture of our love, support, and solidarity with respect to today’s tragedy in our community, we would like to invite students and staff to wear blue tomorrow as a visible symbol that our thoughts are with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies involved, and their families," Gilchrist County School said on a Facebook post.