ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found shot dead Friday at a bail bondsman shop in Orange County.

Man found shot dead at Orange County bail bonds shop

Deputies: Man thought to be business owner

Investigators are looking at surveillance video

The 53-year-old man was found after family members who couldn't reach him called deputies at about 1:20 p.m., Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.

Homicide investigators think the man was targeted.

They think he was the business owner, but his name has not been released.

The business is on the 1000 block of West Michigan Street. The area is just east of Orange Blossom Trail and Interstate 4.

Detectives are canvassing the area and looking at surveillance video.

