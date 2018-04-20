As a precaution, two Orange County schools are on lockdown following a shooting near Cinderlane Parkway on Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police respond to shooting

No suspicious incident discovered

At around 11:30 a.m., police arrived at 5565 Cinderlane Parkway in reference to a shooting, but there was nothing that was immediately discovered, stated Sgt. Eduardo Bernal, public information officer, in an email to Spectrum News 13.

The schools that were placed on lockdown are Rosemont Elementary and Positive Pathways.

"Please note the incident is not on school grounds and the actions were taken as a precaution," Bernal stated in an email.