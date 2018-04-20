ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County deputy is accused of having 7 gigabytes of suspected child porn images on his computer.

Orange County deputy charged with receiving child porn

Federal agents say he had 7 GB of suspected child porn images

Investigators: Files were in folders named 'Sammy,' 'Tara'

Deputy Kevin Michael Hutchinson, 36, of Orlando has been charged with receiving child pornography, federal prosecutors said Friday.

In a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, investigators say:

The Department of Homeland Security was contacted by Canadian law enforcement officials in late 2017 regarding several accounts on the Kik social media app suspected of being involved in child porn.

One of the accounts was linked with Hutchinson, investigators said.

Federal agents executed a warrant late Thursday morning at Hutchinson's home, where they spoke with the deputy. At first, he denied having a Kik account and doing anything related to porn, agents said, who later found a Kik account attached to Hutchinson's iTunes account.

"As the conversation progressed, Hutchinson said he used the TOR (private) browser to search for and download child pornography," the complaint read.

Later, an agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement searched Hutchinson's laptop and said they found 7 gigabytes of suspected child porn, with sorted folders with names such as "Tara" and "Sammy." Some of the downloaded files were accessed as recently as that day, agents said.

Hutchinson also told agents he was familiar with his Miranda rights because he'd read them to people numerous times, the complaint said.

Hutchinson has been a deputy since August 2016, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of five and up to 20 years in federal prison.