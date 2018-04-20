PANTEGO, N.C. – The Food and Drug Administration has released a report explained what led to a massive egg recall due to possible salmonella contamination. It is reported as one of the largest egg recalls since 2010.

Inspection conducted March 26 - April 11

Farm produces 2.3 million eggs per day

Employees touched body parts without washing hands

The voluntary recall for millions of eggs impacted several states to include North and South Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

During an inspection from March 26 through April 11, The FDA says they observed a number of unsanitary practices inside Rose Acres Farms, located in Hyde County. It is reported that the farm produces 2.3 million eggs a day.

A disclaimer on the report says these are “inspectional observations; and do not represent a final agency determination.”

Observations in the report include:

Unsatisfactory pest control

A previous report from September 2017 shows an ongoing rodent infestation

Multiple dead rodents on the grounds including bird platform

Multiple live rodents scurrying around staging area from manure piles

At least 25 flying insects found in the facility

Poor employee practices

Employees touched non-food contact surfaces (face, hair, intergluteal cleft) and touched products without washing hands or changing gloves

Employees touched equipment and other other surfaces including trash cans, floor, food debris and other items before touching food contact surfaces (buffers, rollers, etc)

Employee mixed and used a sanitizer not meeting company standards

According to the FDA, 23 illnesses have been reported so far. The farm’s headquarters is in Seymour, Indiana.