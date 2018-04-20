The Justice Department released the memos from former FBI Director James Comey and the 15-page document is bringing a slew of new accusations against President Donald Trump.
- James Comey says he felt uncomfortable with how president does things
- Comey: I don't hate the president
- Trump reacts to Comey's memos
- READ the James Comey memos here
Those are just some of the highlights from conversations Comey said he felt the need to document during his time as FBI Director.
According to the memos, last year Trump told Comey how Russian President Vladimir Putin told him, "We have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world."
They also include the president tossing around the idea about pursuing leakers and imprisoning journalists.
Comey spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper about his views of the president's behavior.
Tapper: "Do you, do you think President Trump is a bully and do you hate him?"
Comey: "I definitely don't hate him. There are things he does that make me uncomfortable and I think are inappropriate that are in some ways like a bully-like behavior. But I don't hate Donald Trump. I don't even dislike Donald Trump."
The memos are said to be a critical part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether the president obstructed justice.
As far as the President's concerned, the memos are just another element to what he calls a witch hunt.
He also goes on to criticize U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi who recently posted about the memo.
There are some elements in the memo that seem to be classified, but those sections have been blacked out.