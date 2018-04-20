The Justice Department released the memos from former FBI Director James Comey and the 15-page document is bringing a slew of new accusations against President Donald Trump.

James Comey says he felt uncomfortable with how president does things

Comey: I don't hate the president

Trump reacts to Comey's memos

READ the James Comey memos here

Those are just some of the highlights from conversations Comey said he felt the need to document during his time as FBI Director.

According to the memos, last year Trump told Comey how Russian President Vladimir Putin told him, "We have some of the most beautiful hookers in the world."

They also include the president tossing around the idea about pursuing leakers and imprisoning journalists.

Comey spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper about his views of the president's behavior.

Tapper: "Do you, do you think President Trump is a bully and do you hate him?"

Comey: "I definitely don't hate him. There are things he does that make me uncomfortable and I think are inappropriate that are in some ways like a bully-like behavior. But I don't hate Donald Trump. I don't even dislike Donald Trump."

The memos are said to be a critical part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether the president obstructed justice.

As far as the President's concerned, the memos are just another element to what he calls a witch hunt.

So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

He also goes on to criticize U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi who recently posted about the memo.

Nancy Pelosi is going absolutely crazy about the big Tax Cuts given to the American People by the Republicans...got not one Democrat Vote! Here’s a choice. They want to end them and raise your taxes substantially. Republicans are working on making them permanent and more cuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

The release of #Comey Memos are further proof of @realDonaldTrump’s contempt for the rule of law. His attempts to intimidate, circumvent the law & undermine integrity of law enforcement investigations demand immediate action to protect the Mueller investigation. #FollowTheFacts — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 20, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

There are some elements in the memo that seem to be classified, but those sections have been blacked out.