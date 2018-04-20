ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — FEMA provided a last-minute reprieve to displaced Puerto Ricans living in Florida who faced eviction from hotel rooms Friday, extending housing assistance for everyone through mid-May.

FEMA grants last-minute extension to sheltering assistance program

Program provides aid for hotel rooms for Puerto Rican evacuees

Family in Altamonte Springs packing for eviction when extension granted

The Transitional Shelter Assistance program, which paid for families to temporarily stay in hotels, was scheduled to end Friday for a large portion of evacuees but was extended for all until at least May 14, the agency said.

Now, one Puerto Rican family staying at an Extended Stay America in Altamonte Springs who was scrambling to pack up and leave can rest a little easier.

Living in the hotel since December, the Figueroa family had received a notification that they had till noon Friday to check out or pay on their own.

Marieliza Figueroa, along with her son and daughter have an apartment set up, but they don't get it till June 15.

“We’re trying to advance... trying to get a job or some sort of income any way," Pedro Laboy Figueroa said. "That’s the main problem with everything. But at least here we’re doing a lot better, because we have that, and I have three opportunities for income."

Assistance was scheduled to end for about 1,700 of 2,800 evacuees.