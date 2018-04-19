ORLANDO, Fla. — A UCF student was struck and killed by a car while running across Alafaya Trail near the university Wednesday night.

Reuel Buchanan, 21, of Orlando was struck just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Alafaya Trail and Carrigan Avenue, troopers said.

Witnesses told Florida Highway Patrol investigators that Buchanan was "running through northbound traffic" on Alafaya when a 2003 Toyota four-door heading was heading south in the southbound lanes, which had a green light.

That's when Buchanan ran into the southbound lanes and into the direct path of the Toyota, troopers said.

Buchanan was pronounced dead by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.